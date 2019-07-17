Betty A. Bueker, nee Eckelkamp, 74, Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.



Betty, daughter of the late Raymond Eckelkamp and wife Marie, nee Yenzer, was born May 12, 1945, in Washington. Betty was a member of the Washington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, WHS Band Boosters, Girl Scouts and the Pregnancy Assistance Center. She generously volunteered her time at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Elks, Sharpshooters and V.F.W. Post 2661. Betty also was a loving mother to her daughter, Christine Meyer, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.



She is survived by her daughter, Christine Meyer and Nicholas, Washington; siblings, Charles Eckelkamp and Dorothy, Bill Eckelkamp and Jane Rembusch, all of Washington; grandchildren, Destiny Bueker, Wyatt Luecker and Jake Luecker; great-grandchild, Morgan Bueker; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Eckelkamp and Dixie Eckelkamp; other relatives and many friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bueker; her parents; and siblings, Earl Eckelkamp, Geneva Witthaus, Jerome Eckelkamp and Gene Eckelkamp.



A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. A celebration of life will follow at the Washington Senior Center.



Memorials are appreciated to Campbellton Livestock 4-H.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019