The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bueker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Bueker


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. Bueker Obituary
Betty A. Bueker, nee Eckelkamp, 74, Washington, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Betty, daughter of the late Raymond Eckelkamp and wife Marie, nee Yenzer, was born May 12, 1945, in Washington. Betty was a member of the Washington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, WHS Band Boosters, Girl Scouts and the Pregnancy Assistance Center. She generously volunteered her time at the Knights of Columbus Hall, Elks, Sharpshooters and V.F.W. Post 2661. Betty also was a loving mother to her daughter, Christine Meyer, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine Meyer and Nicholas, Washington; siblings, Charles Eckelkamp and Dorothy, Bill Eckelkamp and Jane Rembusch, all of Washington; grandchildren, Destiny Bueker, Wyatt Luecker and Jake Luecker; great-grandchild, Morgan Bueker; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Eckelkamp and Dixie Eckelkamp; other relatives and many friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bueker; her parents; and siblings, Earl Eckelkamp, Geneva Witthaus, Jerome Eckelkamp and Gene Eckelkamp.

A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington. A celebration of life will follow at the Washington Senior Center.

Memorials are appreciated to Campbellton Livestock 4-H.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now