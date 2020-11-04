Betty Ann Laune, nee Siedhoff, 81, Bozeman, Mont., formerly of Washington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.



Betty, daughter of the late Harry Siedhoff and wife Caroline, nee Lause, was born June 26, 1939, in Washington, and in 1964, was united in marriage to Conrad A. Laune. After raising her family, Betty worked for Siedhoff Distributing and volunteered at the Pregnancy Assistance Center in Washington, before moving to Bozeman, Mont., and establishing herself there. She was well known throughout the Bozeman community. She volunteered at Holy Rosary Church and the Cancer Center at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where she made many dear friends and brought peace and comfort to those in need. Betty was always smiling and loved her family dearly. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. You could always count on her for her love, support and devotion to family and loved ones.



Among her survivors are a daughter, Caroline Bradshaw; son, Joe Laune; three grandchildren, Anthony Maurice and wife Ashley, Olivia and Claire Laune; daughter-in-law, Vanessa Laune; siblings, Arlene, Maurice, Gilbert and Virgil; many other relatives and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Conrad A. Laune; son, Conrad J. Laune; her parents; brother, Harry Siedhoff; and sisters, Ethel Patke, Ruth Straatman and Edith Heimann.



A memorial Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Bozeman Health Cancer Center, Bozeman, Mont.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store