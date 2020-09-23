1/1
Betty A.Mergelmeyer
1938 - 2020
Betty Ann Mergelmeyer, nee Mauntel, 82, Nashville, Tenn., formerly of Washington, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Alive Hospice Center after a battle with cancer.

Betty was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Washington, the daughter of Sylvester and Amelia Mauntel, both of whom preceded her in death. Betty received her education at St. Francis Borgia. On May 30, 1957, she was united in marriage to Carl V. Buddemeyer. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Dana Peterson. Betty married Richard "Skeeter" Mergelmeyer April 22, 1972. Many will remember her longtime day care center in her home and Betty Boop's cleaning service. Betty owned and operated the Night Owl Lounge in downtown Washington for several years.

When Betty retired, she moved to Nashville, Tenn., to be closer to her daughter and family. Betty had many interests, including going to garage sales, playing bingo and winning at poker. A lot of her time was spent in her yard, planting flowers and playing with her two puppies.

She is survived by her one daughter, Dana Peterson; three grandchildren, Marshall Peterson and wife Caitlyn, Stewart Peterson and Ginger Peterson, all of Nashville, Tenn.; three great-granddaughters; one brother, Robert Mauntel and wife Eunice; one sister, Barbara Fagin and friend Doug; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Skeeter" Mergelmeyer; her parents; and one brother, William Mauntel.

A special thank you to Stacey Diermann, her companion and caregiver for the last several years.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, in the choir room. Visitation will be in the courtyard starting at 10 a.m. until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice, Nashville, Tenn.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
SEP
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
or

