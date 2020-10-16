Funeral Services for Betty Bell Brewer, nee Keen, 77, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens in Union.
Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Another visitation will be Saturday at 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Brewer passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Adrian Brewer, St. Clair; one son, Mike Bell and wife Kate, St. Clair; one daughter, Wanda Dierking and husband Larry, Sullivan; one step-daughter Chauna Dubbert and husband Ray, Kansas City; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 16, 2020.