Funeral Services for Betty Bell Brewer, nee Keen, 77, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m., at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens in Union.

Visitation was held Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Another visitation will be Saturday at 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Brewer passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Adrian Brewer, St. Clair; one son, Mike Bell and wife Kate, St. Clair; one daughter, Wanda Dierking and husband Larry, Sullivan; one step-daughter Chauna Dubbert and husband Ray, Kansas City; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



