- 1944 - 2020 -



Betty Brewer, nee Keen, 76, St. Clair, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Washington.



Betty was born April 30, 1944, in St. Clair, daughter of Sarch Keen and Mary Marie Keen, nee Fisher. On Jan. 9, 1965, she was united in marriage to Lawrence E. Bell and two children came to bless this union. On Dec. 3, 1975, she was united in marriage to Adrian Ignatius Brewer and their families were joined as one.



Betty was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior. She made caring for her home and family her career in life, and she never tired of her job. In younger years, Betty had enjoyed canning produce from the family garden. She also liked to cook and bake. In more recent years, Betty enjoyed scrapbooking and preserving the wonderful family memories. She loved dogs and especially enjoyed the companionship of her little dog, Tammy. Nothing made Betty happier than the time she spent with her family.



She is survived by her husband, Adrian Brewer, St. Clair; two children, Mike Bell and wife Kate, St. Clair, and Wanda Dierking and husband Larry, Sullivan; one stepdaughter, Chauna Dubbert and husband Ray, Kansas City; four grandchildren, Libby and Dora Bell, St. Clair, and Josh and Nick Dierking, Sullivan; four siblings, Elmer Keen and wife Sheryl, Jacksboro, Tenn., Robert Keen and wife Carol, Mount Vernon, Ohio, Elsie Buchholtz and companion Calvin Sansoucie, Union, and Virginia Kober, known to most as Jenny, and husband Jeff, Pacific; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Sarch Keen and Mary Keen Bell; stepfather, Herman Bell; and husband, Lawrence E. Bell.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Fern Nye officiating.



Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store