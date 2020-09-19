1/1
Betty E. Edwards
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty E. Edwards, nee Shaw, 91, Washington, died peacefully at her home, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

Betty, daughter of the late Hubert Shaw and wife Flona, nee Edmonds, was born Jan. 9, 1929, in St. Louis. She graduated from Wellston High School in 1946. A little over a year later, she was united in marriage to the late Melvin Jay Edwards, Nov. 13, 1947. Through their 68 years together, they raised two children and lived in almost 30 different homes across nine different states before they settled in Washington after Mel retired. In each home and new place, Betty was always a mom first, but she also stayed connected with herself and others through her talents, hobbies and her dearly loved Boston terriers and standard poodle. She was a talented seamstress, quilter, gardener and avid bowler and bridge player. After they settled in Washington, she and Mel became members of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, where they were both active in various roles until their health prevented it.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Edwards, Washington; son, Mark Edwards and wife Sandy, Camarillo, Calif.; grandchildren, Bryan Edwards and wife Candice, Castle Rock, Colo., Melanie Iniquez and husband Damien, Vista, Calif., and Samantha Edwards, Los Angeles, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Carson and Penelope Beth Iniquez; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Shaw; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Melvin J. Edwards, U.S. Navy Ret.; her parents; brother, Jim Shaw; and sister-in-law, Norma Sutter.

Betty will be reunited with Mel in a private family ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Memorial donations are appreciated to the American Lung Association or St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved