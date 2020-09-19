Betty E. Edwards, nee Shaw, 91, Washington, died peacefully at her home, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Betty, daughter of the late Hubert Shaw and wife Flona, nee Edmonds, was born Jan. 9, 1929, in St. Louis. She graduated from Wellston High School in 1946. A little over a year later, she was united in marriage to the late Melvin Jay Edwards, Nov. 13, 1947. Through their 68 years together, they raised two children and lived in almost 30 different homes across nine different states before they settled in Washington after Mel retired. In each home and new place, Betty was always a mom first, but she also stayed connected with herself and others through her talents, hobbies and her dearly loved Boston terriers and standard poodle. She was a talented seamstress, quilter, gardener and avid bowler and bridge player. After they settled in Washington, she and Mel became members of St. Peter's United Church of Christ, where they were both active in various roles until their health prevented it.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Edwards, Washington; son, Mark Edwards and wife Sandy, Camarillo, Calif.; grandchildren, Bryan Edwards and wife Candice, Castle Rock, Colo., Melanie Iniquez and husband Damien, Vista, Calif., and Samantha Edwards, Los Angeles, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Carson and Penelope Beth Iniquez; sister-in-law, Betty Ann Shaw; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Melvin J. Edwards, U.S. Navy Ret.; her parents; brother, Jim Shaw; and sister-in-law, Norma Sutter.
Betty will be reunited with Mel in a private family ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Memorial donations are appreciated to the American Lung Association
or St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.