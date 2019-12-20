Home

Betty J. Bergmann Obituary
A funeral service for Betty Jean Bergmann, nee Short, 88, St. Clair, will be Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Entombment will be at Midlawn Memorial Gardens Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
Visitation was to be Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bergmann died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Roland Bergmann, St. Clair; one son, Rick Anderson and wife Annie Zhao, Chicago; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 20, 2019
