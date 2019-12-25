The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bergmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Bergmann


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty J. Bergmann Obituary
Betty Jean Bergmann (Short), 88, St. Clair, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington.

Mrs. Bergmann, daughter of the late Aaron Short and wife Mary Lillian (Crow), was born Oct. 14, 1931, in St. Clair. On Nov. 25, 1972, she was united in marriage to Roland Bergmann, in St. Clair. She worked as a nurses aide at St. Francis Hospital, in Washington, years ago.

She is survived by her husband, Roland Bergmann, St. Clair; one son, Rick Ackerson and wife Annie Zhao, Chicago, Ill.; four grandchildren, Aaron Ackerson, Samuel Ackerson, Heidi Ackerson, and Ye Zou and wife Chun Zheng; one great-grandchild, Ruo Chun Zou; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Mrs. Bergmann was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Mary Short; her first husband, Harold Ackerson; one brother, Donald Short; and two sisters, Kay Dixon and Gloria Janet Dickinson.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.

Entombment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.

Visit www.midlawn.com for an online guest book.

Memorial donations to the are preferred.

Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
Download Now