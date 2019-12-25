|
Betty Jean Bergmann (Short), 88, St. Clair, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington.
Mrs. Bergmann, daughter of the late Aaron Short and wife Mary Lillian (Crow), was born Oct. 14, 1931, in St. Clair. On Nov. 25, 1972, she was united in marriage to Roland Bergmann, in St. Clair. She worked as a nurses aide at St. Francis Hospital, in Washington, years ago.
She is survived by her husband, Roland Bergmann, St. Clair; one son, Rick Ackerson and wife Annie Zhao, Chicago, Ill.; four grandchildren, Aaron Ackerson, Samuel Ackerson, Heidi Ackerson, and Ye Zou and wife Chun Zheng; one great-grandchild, Ruo Chun Zou; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Mrs. Bergmann was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Mary Short; her first husband, Harold Ackerson; one brother, Donald Short; and two sisters, Kay Dixon and Gloria Janet Dickinson.
Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home.
Entombment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Union.
Memorial donations to the are preferred.
Arrangements were under the care of Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 25, 2019