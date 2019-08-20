|
A funeral service for Betty Jane Bradley, nee Browne, 85, Washington, will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Friday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Bradley died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in New Haven.
She is survived by one son, David Bradley and wife Kristen, O'Fallon; one daughter, Kim Eversole-Blackwell and significant other James Peters, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019