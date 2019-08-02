Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Gildehaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Gildehaus

Send Flowers
Betty J. Gildehaus Obituary
A funeral Mass for Betty J. Gildehaus, nee Meyer, 83, Marthasville, will be Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Marthasville.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Gildehaus died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Randy Gildehaus and wife Laurie, Jeff Gildehaus and wife Peggy, and Kurt Gildehaus and wife Lana, all of Marthasville; one daughter, Diane Gildehaus, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.