A funeral Mass for Betty J. Gildehaus, nee Meyer, 83, Marthasville, will be Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Marthasville.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mrs. Gildehaus died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Randy Gildehaus and wife Laurie, Jeff Gildehaus and wife Peggy, and Kurt Gildehaus and wife Lana, all of Marthasville; one daughter, Diane Gildehaus, Union; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 2, 2019