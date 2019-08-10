|
Betty J. Gildehaus, nee Meyer, 83, Marthasville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Betty was born June 13, 1936, in Marthasville, to Theodore Meyer and wife Rosaly, nee Sickmann. Betty was one of 16 children in her family and attended St. Ignatius Loyola School. She graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School. She was united in marriage to Orville A. Gildehaus Aug. 31, 1957, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. The couple made their home in Washington, before moving to Concord Hill in 1973. Five children came to bless this union.
Betty was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish in Concord Hill. She was very passionate about supporting persons with disabilities, and she did this with love, compassion and care. Being a member of the Friends of Emmaus, she was very involved in the renovation of the Faith House at Emmaus. Betty also participated in the Friends Foundation, a nonprofit organization, and the Warren County SB40 Board. She belonged to the St. Ig Club and the Marthasville Chamber of Commerce. She also volunteered with various other community organizations. Balancing her commitments to family and involvement in the community, Betty also managed to make time for a career as bookkeeper for the family business, Gildehaus Construction Co.
Betty was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She deeply loved each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished life, and nothing made her happier than time spent with family and friends. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten because she leaves behind so many wonderful, precious memories, which will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.
She is survived by one daughter, Diane Gildehaus, Union; three sons, Randy Gildehaus and wife Laurie, Jeff Gildehaus and wife Peggy, and Kurt Gildehaus and wife Lana, all of Marthasville; five sisters, Mary Fischer and husband Henry, Lake Saint Louis, Judy Ruether and husband John, Hawk Point, Rosie Carpenter and husband Charles, Bluffton, S.C., Lenora Eagan and husband Maurice, Shelbina, and Helen Kleekamp and husband Gary, Marthasville; seven brothers, Theodore Meyer Jr. and wife Rita, Larry Meyer and wife Rosie, all of Marthasville, James Meyer and wife Alice, Valparaiso, Ind., Bob Meyer and wife Marsha, Leo Meyer and wife Myriam, Tom Meyer and wife Diane, and Rich Meyer and wife Aurie, all of Marthasville; two brothers-in-law, Jim Hellebusch, Marthasville, and Kenny Ackmann, Union; one sister-in-law, Sandra Meyer, Washington; 11 grandchildren, Jessica McBrayer (Kody), Matt Weshoff (Jess Jennings), Ryan Gildehaus (Ashley), Jamie Groner (Brad), Sarah Howard (Ken), Ashley Wallace (Tegan), Jared Gildehaus (Jody), Jake Westhoff (Brandi), Andrew Gildehaus, Robert Gildehaus and Adam Gildehaus; 18 great-grandchildren, Owen and Parker McBrayer, Marissa, Landon and Mason Gildehaus, Christopher, Claire, Madeline, Matthew and Thomas Groner, Liesel Howard, Hannah, Emmett and Austin Gildehaus, Kinsley and Nataly Westhoff, Finley and Lenox Wallace; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Orville A. Gildehaus; one son, Orville L. Gildehaus; her parents; one brother, Elroy Meyer; and two sisters, Patricia Hellebusch and Dottie Ackmann.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Marthasville, with the Rev. Steve Robeson officiating.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Masses may be said or memorial donations made in honor of Betty to ABiLITY-DSFC, Friends Foundation or Primero Agua-Honduras.
The Gildehaus family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 10, 2019