Betty Jane Kappelmann, nee Cochran, 90, formerly of Washington, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, while surrounded by family. Betty was a longtime resident of Washington, though she spent the last six years living in Overland Park, Kan., near her beloved family.



Betty was born in Osage City, Kan., Dec. 10, 1929, daughter of John and Francis Cochran. On Jan. 2, 1952, she married Victor C. Kappelmann at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington. Betty loved being around family and friends, playing the piano and the St. Louis Cardinals.



Betty is survived by her two sons, Craig Kappelmann and wife Debra, and Thomas Kappelmann and wife Kathy Hagen; daughter, Wendy Quinn (nee Kappelmann) and husband Casey; six grandchildren, Patrick Quinn and wife Michelle, Matthew Quinn and girlfriend Maame Yaa, Samantha Quinn and husband Jonathan Opfer, Daniel Quinn and fiancee Antonina, Lindsey Miller (nee Kappelmann) and Joseph Kappelmann; great-grandsons, Bentley Michael Miller and Gavin Thomas Opfer; and many other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by Victor, her husband of 48 years, and her son, John Kappelmann, who passed in infancy.



Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, Saturday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, in care of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1014 Madison Ave., Washington, MO 63090.



The family would like to extend our thanks to the health care professionals at Advent Health who helped us navigate this difficult time so peacefully.





