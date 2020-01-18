Home

Lichtenberg-Martin Funeral Home - Marthasville
16137 S. Hwy. 47
Marthasville, MO 63357
(636) 433-2827
Betty Luecke
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
Holstein, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
Holstein, MO
Betty J. Luecke


1929 - 2020
Betty J. Luecke Obituary
Betty Jane Luecke, nee Engeln, 90, Marthasville, formerly of St. Louis, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Betty was born Dec. 17, 1929, in St. Louis, to John and Isabella, nee Thomson, Engeln. She was united in marriage to Ted Luecke Oct. 6, 1951. Betty and Ted spent 47 years together before his passing in 1998.

Betty worked in retail and was co-owner of the Missouri Peddler shops in St. Louis. Betty had a love and appreciation of all things beautiful (and cute). She loved art, crafts, books, nature, animals, decorating, shopping, creating, and was interested in just about everything. She was a collector of odd and interesting things, including thousands of shark teeth and four-leaf clovers, both of which she had an uncanny ability to find. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, cousin and friend to many.

She is survived by her children, Beth Luecke-Strauss (Hall), Stamford, Conn., and Mark Luecke (Tricia), Washington and Marthasville; four grandchildren, Jake Strauss (Erica), Becca Strauss, Sam Luecke and Teddy Luecke; nephew, Jim Kyle; and niece, Jan Kyle (Michael).

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ted; her parents, John and Isabella; and one sister, Minerva Kyle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Immanuel United Church of Christ, Holstein, from 10 to 11 a.m, with a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to Immanuel U.C.C., in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

Arrangements are in care of Martin Funeral Home, Marthasville.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020
