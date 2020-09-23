1/1
Betty J. Purschke
1945 - 2020
Betty J. Purschke, nee Kleinheider, 74, Chesterfield, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chesterfield.

She was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Washington. Betty was the beloved wife for 53 years to Leo. She was a faithful member of the Catholic church and passed her faith on to her family. Betty was a loving grandmother who doted on her grandkids, always calling them "perfect in every way." She loved family summers in the Outer Banks and celebrating "summer birthdays," which was another excuse to spoil her grandchildren. Betty was a good cook and enjoyed making delicious Sunday family meals. She also was an expert sewer and sewed wardrobes of American Girl doll clothes.

Betty could shop till she dropped and tour castles and cathedrals every day of the year, if possible. She had a love for traveling worldwide, enjoyed a glass of wine and a good meal, classical music and the theater. Her zest for life will always be remembered.

She was the beloved wife of Leo W. Purschke; loving mother of Christopher (Luzviminda) Purschke and David (Julie) Purschke; grandmother of John, Isabella, Matthew, Nicholas and Gabrielle; sister of Kay (Joseph) Nischbach; dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Visitation was held at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A funeral Mass was held Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester.

Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery.

If desired, contributions may be made to Knockout ALD, Inc., KnockoutALD.com, 1551 Timberlake Manor Parkway, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

The Purschke family was served by Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.


Published in The Missourian on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
21
Funeral
09:30 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 22, 2020
Leo, just heard about the passing of Betty. You have my sympathy ad prayers.
Joseph Ballog
Classmate
September 21, 2020
Leo,Chris,andDavid, may your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories as you celebrate a life well lived . So sorry we were unable to attend the services for Dear Betty . Our heartfelt sympathy!
Larry and Helen
Larry Ballmann
Family
September 20, 2020
Leo, Jim Dunham shared the sad news about Betty. You always called her “my bride,” so I know she resides in your heart always even if she is no longer by your side. You and your family have been blessed to have her in your lives.
Leslie Wier
Coworker
September 20, 2020
Leo, David, Chris and family.

Betty will always hold a special place in our hearts. Such a sweet, sincere lady. We enjoyed our dinners and visiting with you. She has touched the lives of many and very lucky to have such a sincere loving hubby! Sending prayers and lots of hugs.
Mike & Debbie Strobl
Friend
September 20, 2020
So sorry Leo it was just a few days ago Jeannette and I were at your house telling stories and having a great time. I do not like change, we are thinking of you and your family.

Jeannette and Jim Dunham
Jim Dunham
Friend
September 20, 2020
Leo--We are thinking of you and your family with heartfelt sympathy. Our travels with you and Betty were the best of times and will forever remain among our favorite memories.
John and Linda Sterner
Friend
September 19, 2020
Leo and family, we are sorry for your loss. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ed & Chris HOLTMEYER
Family
September 19, 2020
Lovely lady and wonderful addition to our family. Remember well her beauty and grace to all. Rest in his arms of love and peace
Sharon Wachter
Family
September 18, 2020
So Sorry to hear about the loss of Betty, Leo you and your family will be in my prayers.
Ken Schroeder
