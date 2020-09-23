Betty J. Purschke, nee Kleinheider, 74, Chesterfield, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chesterfield.
She was born Sept. 22, 1945, in Washington. Betty was the beloved wife for 53 years to Leo. She was a faithful member of the Catholic church and passed her faith on to her family. Betty was a loving grandmother who doted on her grandkids, always calling them "perfect in every way." She loved family summers in the Outer Banks and celebrating "summer birthdays," which was another excuse to spoil her grandchildren. Betty was a good cook and enjoyed making delicious Sunday family meals. She also was an expert sewer and sewed wardrobes of American Girl doll clothes.
Betty could shop till she dropped and tour castles and cathedrals every day of the year, if possible. She had a love for traveling worldwide, enjoyed a glass of wine and a good meal, classical music and the theater. Her zest for life will always be remembered.
She was the beloved wife of Leo W. Purschke; loving mother of Christopher (Luzviminda) Purschke and David (Julie) Purschke; grandmother of John, Isabella, Matthew, Nicholas and Gabrielle; sister of Kay (Joseph) Nischbach; dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Visitation was held at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held Monday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester.
Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery.
