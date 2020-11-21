Betty J. White (Bailey), 81, Union, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Creve Coeur.
On Nov. 20, 1938, Betty was born to the union of Gerald Bailey and Irene (Phelps), in Cardwell. Betty was in church and served the Lord most of her life. She was a member of Gray Summit Assembly of God Church for many years. She enjoyed southern gospel music and traveled many miles to hear good southern gospel music. Betty's prayers were that she would see her children and grandchildren in heaven someday.
She is survived by her four children, Keith White and wife Teresa, Arkansas state, Kevin White and wife Jill, Pacific, Lori Worthey and husband John, Villa Ridge, and Lisa Wood and husband Bob, Wildwood; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Eric, Jeremy, Jeff, Joey, Jacob, Heather, Holly, Lexie, Tiffany, Danielle and Stephanie; 14 great-grandchildren, Jax, Eli, Abigail, Gunner, Deacon, Christopher, Cami, Riley, Blake, Keegan, Mia, Aiden, Cruz and Benjamin; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Irene Bailey; four brothers, James Bailey, Dale Bailey, Larry Bailey and Garry Bailey; and one sister, Janice Pruitt.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 21, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with a funeral service at noon.
Interment will be at Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
