A funeral service for Betty Kackley, nee Ijames, 89, Bolivar, formerly of St. Clair, was held Tuesday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Burial was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation was Tuesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Kackley died Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She is survived by one son, Glen Kackley and wife Sharon, Springfield; one daughter, Linda Bay and husband Dennie, Bolivar; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
