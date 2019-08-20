|
A funeral service for Betty Lou Flaker, nee Feldmann, 89, Washington, will be Wednesday, Aug. 21, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will follow in the Presbyterian Church of Washington Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Flaker died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Everett Flaker, Washington; three sons, Paul Flaker and wife Terry, St. Louis, Bob Flaker and partner Robert, Villa Ridge, and Tom Flaker and wife Sherry, Hazelwood; three daughters, Karen Wooldridge and husband Frank, Slater, Joanne Hunsicker and husband Brian, Wentzville, and Janet Creason and husband Terry, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 20, 2019