Betty L. Gann, nee Kelley, 90, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.



Mrs. Gann was born March 1, 1929, in Marquand, to Marshall and Laverne, nee Whitener, Kelley. She was married to Russell Gann July 2, 1948, in St. Louis.



In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and six siblings, Dean Kelley, BF Kelley, Otis Kelley, Jessie Kelley, Peggy Williams and William Kelley.



Mrs. Gann is survived by three sons, Michael Kelley Gann, Las Vegas, Nev., Alan Bruce Gann and wife Tina, Villa Ridge, and Phillip Ray Gann and wife Elizabeth, Catawissa; one daughter, Linda Adell McCallum, St. Clair; and three siblings, John Kelley, Fredericktown, Octi Trentham, Little Rock, Ark., and Katie Gebhardt, Robertsville. She also is survived by four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.



Visitation for Mrs. Gann will be held Saturday, June 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. During the visitation, the Order of the Eastern Star will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Earlwood Towne officiating.



Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. Published in The Missourian on May 29, 2019