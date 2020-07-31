A private celebration of life for Betty Lou Hart, nee Easley, 76, Lonedell, will be at a later date.

A private inurnment at Crestview Memorial Park will also be at a later date.

Mrs. Hart died Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Robert G. Hart Jr., Lonedell; two sons, Randy Easley, Madera, Calif., and Codi Stephens, Lonedell; three daughters, Cheryl Forsee and husband Marty, Gerald, Linda Stephens and husband Joe, and Paula Dell, all of Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





