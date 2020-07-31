1/
Betty L. Hart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A private celebration of life for Betty Lou Hart, nee Easley, 76, Lonedell, will be at a later date.
A private inurnment at Crestview Memorial Park will also be at a later date.
Mrs. Hart died Thursday, July 30, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Robert G. Hart Jr., Lonedell; two sons, Randy Easley, Madera, Calif., and Codi Stephens, Lonedell; three daughters, Cheryl Forsee and husband Marty, Gerald, Linda Stephens and husband Joe, and Paula Dell, all of Lonedell; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved