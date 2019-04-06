Betty Lou Kackley, nee Ijames, 89, Bolivar, formerly of St. Clair, departed this life Saturday, March 30, 2019, at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.



Betty was born Feb. 17, 1930, in Mill Spring, the daughter of Damon Glen Ijames and wife Bertha Eula, nee Bilbrey. On Oct. 11, 1948, she was united in marriage to Edward Kackley Jr., known to all as Red, and two children came to bless this union.



Betty was a Christian, believing in the Lord as her Savior. During her working career, she was employed as a shipping supervisor at Western Publishing Company in St. Louis, retiring after 30 years of service. Betty was an outgoing lady with a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking, canning and taking care of her home. She also liked doing embroidery quilt blocks and having them made into quilts for her family, which are now regarded as cherished family heirlooms. What meant most to her was time spent with her family. Her children and grandchildren held a very special place in her heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.



Betty is survived by her son, Glen Kackley and wife Sharon, Springfield; her daughter, Linda Bay and husband Dennis, Bolivar; one brother, John Ijames and wife Virginia, St. Louis; two sisters, Ann Norman and Glenda Junge, both of St. Louis; five grandchildren, Mark Bay and wife Kimberly, St. Clair, Matthew Bay and wife Angie, Florissant, Denise Bay and fiance, John Smith, Clarksville, Tenn., Brian Kackley, Jackson, Miss., and Barry Kackley and wife Tiffaney, Springfield; five great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Red Kackley Jr.; her parents, Damon and Bertha Ijames; seven brothers, Billy Joe, Maurice, Ira, Bob, Bernie, Barry and Burton Ijames; and two sisters, Sue Schaedig and Jane Brandon.



Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Jim Creath officiating.



Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to St. Jude^Children's Research Hospital.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on Apr. 6, 2019