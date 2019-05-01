Betty L. Nelson, nee Powell, 80, Washington, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in St. Louis.



Betty, daughter of the late Norman Powell and wife Ruth, nee Troutt, was born Jan. 15, 1939, and baptized Jan. 25, 1953, at Temple Baptist Church in Sullivan. Betty was a proud alumna of the first graduating class of East Central Junior College and had a long career spanning several decades assisting people through state and federal government agencies. She adored her grandchildren and always kept up with what was happening in their lives. Betty was always on the go, enjoying time connecting with others through her many clubs, social groups, volunteer organizations, and also loved to entertain socially at home. She kept physically active by playing pickleball and biking. Biking was not just exercise for her though, it was a way to explore the world around her and connect in a special way with the locations she visited when she traveled the United States and Europe. The Katy Trail, with its close proximity, was a favored route, and she biked the full expanse more than once.



Betty is survived by her companion of 14 years, Elgar Scheer, Washington; two children, Bradley S. Nelson and wife Stacey, Union, and Brenda Bouse and husband Rick, Washington; one sister, Wanda Kay Baxter and husband John, Bourbon; five grandchildren, Brooklyn Morris and husband Jesse, Madison Nelson, Aspen Nelson, Jennifer Keeler and husband Max, and Abbie Ruether and husband Mitch; two great-grandchildren, Maevery Morris and Jayce Keeler; other relatives and many friends.



Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.



Interment will be private.



Memorial donations are appreciated to Siteman Cancer Center, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School or Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019