Betty L. Weaver


Betty L. Weaver Obituary
Betty Loretta Weaver, nee Courtaway, 79, Belleville, Ill., passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, Ill.

Mrs. Weaver was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Tiff. Mrs. Weaver was a homemaker. She also was a factory worker before her retirement.

Surviving are her husband, Robert M. Weaver; a daughter, Ann (James) Prichard, St. Clair; two sons, Jim (Carole) Tumbleson, California state, and John (Rhonda) Tumbleson, Beaufort; grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruthann Price; her parents, Theodore and Maggie, nee Boyer, Courtaway; two brothers; three sisters; and her stepmother, Esther Courtaway.

Private family services were held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.

Arrangements were in care of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, Ill.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 3, 2019
