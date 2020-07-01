Betty Marie Dockery, nee Ingram, 70, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.



Betty was born Nov. 11, 1949, in St. Louis, the daughter of Walter Ingram and wife Marie, nee Winfrey. On June 11, 1991, she was united in marriage to Randolph Dockery, known to all as Ray, and one son came to bless this union.



Betty was a Christian of the Baptist faith, believing in the Lord as her savior. During her working years, she was employed as a beautician at Great Clips in St. Louis. Since her retirement, her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. Her great-granddaughter was her pride and joy, and she cherished the time spent with her. She also enjoyed going on trips to spend time at the ocean, especially at Gulf Shores. Listening to rock music was another of her pastimes. Betty was a great cook, and many wonderful memories were created as the family gathered around her table.



Betty is survived by her husband, Ray Dockery, St. Clair; her son, Terry Wayne Dockery, St. Clair; three granddaughters, Laura McCreary, Kansas City, Ashley McCreary, Wright City, and Amber Rae Dockery and fiance Tyler Brust, St. Clair; one great-granddaughter, Ahavah Brust, St. Clair; one brother-in-law, Walter Dockery, Centerville; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marie Ingram, and two siblings, Jerry Ingram and Dorothy Ratican.



Visitation was held Monday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Leroy Ness officiating.



Private committal will take place at a later date.



Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





