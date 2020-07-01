Betty M. Dockery
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie Dockery, nee Ingram, 70, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.

Betty was born Nov. 11, 1949, in St. Louis, the daughter of Walter Ingram and wife Marie, nee Winfrey. On June 11, 1991, she was united in marriage to Randolph Dockery, known to all as Ray, and one son came to bless this union.

Betty was a Christian of the Baptist faith, believing in the Lord as her savior. During her working years, she was employed as a beautician at Great Clips in St. Louis. Since her retirement, her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren. Her great-granddaughter was her pride and joy, and she cherished the time spent with her. She also enjoyed going on trips to spend time at the ocean, especially at Gulf Shores. Listening to rock music was another of her pastimes. Betty was a great cook, and many wonderful memories were created as the family gathered around her table.

Betty is survived by her husband, Ray Dockery, St. Clair; her son, Terry Wayne Dockery, St. Clair; three granddaughters, Laura McCreary, Kansas City, Ashley McCreary, Wright City, and Amber Rae Dockery and fiance Tyler Brust, St. Clair; one great-granddaughter, Ahavah Brust, St. Clair; one brother-in-law, Walter Dockery, Centerville; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marie Ingram, and two siblings, Jerry Ingram and Dorothy Ratican.

Visitation was held Monday, June 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. A funeral service followed at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Leroy Ness officiating.

Private committal will take place at a later date.

Arrangements were in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved