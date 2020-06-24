Betty Neier
1937 - 2020
Betty Neier, nee Berliner, 83, Washington, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Betty, daughter of the late William Berliner and wife Margaret, nee Kandlbinder, was born Jan. 23, 1937, in Washington. Betty worked for WEG (formerly Pauwel Transformers), and retired after 40 years. She was a devout Catholic. She was often found saying the rosary at St. Francis Borgia Church, and was active as a member of the church. Betty also was a member of the St. Francis Borgia Ladies Sodality, V.F.W. Auxiliary and the Legion Auxiliary. She kept herself busy in her free time by gardening, camping, keeping up with Cardinals baseball and occasionally drinking a cold adult beverage.

Betty is survived by her children, Frank Neier, Mike Neier, both of Washington, Barbara Nielsen and husband Richard, St. Louis, John Neier and wife Nancy, Brenda Bruckerhoff and husband Kenneth, all of Washington, and Joseph Neier and wife Tammy, Marthasville; her siblings, MaryLee Wilson, Loretta Schatzler, and David Berliner and wife Marilyn; grandchildren, Justin Neier and wife Sara, Amy Hess and husband Josh, Jessica Oldham and husband Eric, Lauren Neier, Aaron Neier and wife Shannon, Zachary Bruckerhoff and wife Stephanie, Ethan Bruckerhoff and wife Hannah, Jonah Bruckerhoff, Trisha Slocum and husband Kris, and Nicole Kueper and husband Joe; nine great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Loretta Riegel and husband Joe; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Neier; her parents; and brothers-in-law, Connie Wilson and Ernest Schatzler.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.

Burial will follow at St. Francis Borgia Church Cemetery, Washington.

Memorials may be made to St. Francis Borgia Church, Arbors at South Pointe or the Alzheimer's Association.

The Neier family is truly grateful to the staff at the Arbors at South Pointe Memory Care Facility.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Churc
