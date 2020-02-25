Home

Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
21 East Fifth Street
Gerald, MO 63037
(573) 764-2211
Bettyjean L. Friedel

Bettyjean L. Friedel Obituary
A funeral service for Bettyjean Lena Friedel, 87, Washington, will be Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Gerald.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Mrs. Friedel died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cedar Crest Manor, Washington.
She is survived by two sons, Robert O. Friedel and wife Noreen, Beaufort, and Brian W. Friedel, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 25, 2020
