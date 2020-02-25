|
A funeral service for Bettyjean Lena Friedel, 87, Washington, will be Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Gerald.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Mrs. Friedel died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cedar Crest Manor, Washington.
She is survived by two sons, Robert O. Friedel and wife Noreen, Beaufort, and Brian W. Friedel, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 25, 2020