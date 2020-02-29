|
Bettyjean Lena Friedel, nee Danz, 87, Washington, formerly of Gerald, departed this life Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.
Bettyjean was born Jan. 31, 1933, to Oscar and Rosa (Meyer) Danz, in Gerald. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Friedel Sept. 17, 1950, at Zion United Church of Christ in Union. Bettyjean was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Gerald. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.
Bettyjean is survived by her sons, Robert O. Friedel and wife Noreen, Beaufort, and Brian W. Friedel, Washington; two grandchildren, Robert B. Friedel and wife Elizabeth, and Jacob Friedel and fiancee Amber Meyer, all of Union; and one great-grandson, Blake Friedel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Friedel; her parents, Oscar and Rosa Danz; siblings, Shirleymae Wilmesher and Wayne Danz; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia Friedel.
Visitation was held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Gerald.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Gerald, with the Rev. Glen Hollander officiating.
Burial was in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul's United Church of Christ General Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Gerald.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 29, 2020