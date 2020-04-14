|
|
|
A graveside service for Beulah Clara Lackey, nee Borgelt, 87, St. Clair, will be Wednesday, April 15, at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
A private family visitation will also be held Wednesday at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mrs. Lackey died Monday, April 13, 2020.
She is survived by four sons, Darrel Lackey and wife Sue, Wentzville, James Lackey and wife Maryellen, Eugene Lackey, all of St. Clair, and George Lackey and wife Tia, New Iberia, La.; four daughters, Jeanne Link, Florissant, Judene Huellinghoff and husband Steve, Cuba, Mo., Lisa Wilder and companion Clarence Pealer, Leslie, and Lora Taylor and husband David, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 14, 2020