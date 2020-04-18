|
|
Beulah Clara Lackey, nee Borgelt, 87, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Clair.
Beulah was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Deshler, Neb., the daughter of Henry Edwin Borgelt, known to all as Edwin, and wife Laura E., nee Fraemke. On Aug. 18, 1951, she was united in marriage to Eugene Lackey, and eight children came to bless this union.
Beulah was a Christian and longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in St. Clair. She served as church organist for many years, as well as singing in the church choir. She was a faithful member of St. John's quilters, quilting at the church each week. During her working career, she was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, delivering mail on a rural route. She was a past active member of the St. Clair Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, embroidering, piecing quilts and marking quilts for quilting. Many of her quilts are now treasured family heirlooms. Beulah liked animals, especially cats, feeding the birds and playing cards. She enjoyed playing video games and puzzles on the computer and doing jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and rarely missed watching a game. After moving to Victorian Manor in St. Clair, she was happy to play the piano for the Sunday services and to entertain the other residents. What meant most to her was the time spent with her family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Beulah is survived by four sons, Darrel Lackey and wife Sue, Wentzville, James Lackey and wife Maryellen, St. Clair, Eugene C. Lackey, St. Clair, and George Lackey and wife Tia, New Iberia, La.; four daughters, Jeanne Link, Florissant, Judene Huellinghoff and husband Steve, Cuba, Mo., Lisa Wilder and companion Clarence Pealer, Leslie, and Lora Tyler and husband David, Union; her brother-in-law, Buddy Lackey, St. James; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Lackey; her daughter-in-law, Julia Lackey; one grandchild, Joseph Huellinghoff; one great-grandchild, Alexis Bay; and her parents, Edwin and Laura Borgelt.
Private visitation was held Wednesday, April 15, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Private graveside services followed at 12:30 p.m. at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union, with the Rev. John Hampton Jr. officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 920 E. Gravois Road, St. Clair, MO 63077. Condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home's website: russellcolonialfuneralhome.com.
The Lackey family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020