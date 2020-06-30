Beulah L. "Lucy" Manasco
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Beulah Lucille "Lucy" Manasco, nee Brooks, 84, Union, was held Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Monday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Manasco died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond Manasco and wife Sharon, Jacksonville, Fla., and Clinton Manasco, Gerald; two daughters, Phyllis Crabtree and husband Tom, Pacific, and Sharon Holmes and husband John, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved