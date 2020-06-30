A funeral service for Beulah Lucille "Lucy" Manasco, nee Brooks, 84, Union, was held Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation was Monday, June 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Manasco died Thursday, June 25, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Raymond Manasco and wife Sharon, Jacksonville, Fla., and Clinton Manasco, Gerald; two daughters, Phyllis Crabtree and husband Tom, Pacific, and Sharon Holmes and husband John, Washington; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



