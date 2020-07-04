"Lucy" Manasco



- 1935 - 2020 -



Beulah Lucille "Lucy" Manasco, nee Brooks, 84, Union, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020.



Lucy was born Sept. 19, 1935, in Davisville, to Harry Brooks and wife Ruby, nee Evans. She received her education at Davisville School in Davisville. Lucy was united in marriage to Martin Manasco Nov. 6, 1953, in St. Louis. The couple made their home in St. Louis and later moved to Union. Their marriage was blessed with four children.



Lucy enjoyed a successful career at Six Flags St. Louis, where she worked for 36 years until her retirement in 2015. She began working at Six Flag in the grounds keeping department, then moved to stroller rental, and eventually to ticket sales, where she spent the majority of her career. Lucy also was a successful Avon Cosmetics representative, earning membership in the Presidents Club for over 16 years. Looking back at her career with Avon, Lucy would often tell her family and friends, "I was always my favorite customer." She loved her job, but it was the people she worked with and got to interact with on a daily basis who kept her going. Lucy loved people and would often spend her time away from work having long conversations with friends and family members, shopping and adding to her collection of purses.



She is survived by two sons, Raymond Manasco and wife Sharon, Jacksonville, Fla., and Clinton Manasco, Gerald; two daughters, Phyllis Crabtree and husband Tom, Pacific, and Sharon Holmes and husband John, Washington; two sisters, Maudie Bell, St. Louis, and Deloris Gillam, Davisville; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Manasco, Bridgeton, and Carl Manasco and wife Gerri, St. Louis; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; special niece, Linda VanDyke, Imperial; other relatives; many friends; and her "work family" from Six Flags St. Louis.



Lucy was preceded in death by her husband; both parents; parents-in-law; two sisters, Bertha "Ellen" Woods and Thelma Bridges; sister-in-law, Jean McCullogh and husband Larry; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Manasco and wife Mary, and Preston Manasco and wife Ann.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with the Rev. Scott Gurley officiating.



Interment followed in Davisville Cemetery in Davisville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Lucy Manasco to the Davisville Cemetery Association.



The Manasco family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





