Beverly "Bev" Carol Ludwick, nee McCulley, 71, Beaufort, made her journey peacefully with her Savior Jesus to her heavenly home Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Leslie.
Bev, daughter of the late Chester McCulley Sr. and wife Lela, nee Umfleet, was born Aug. 5, 1948, in Painton. At the end of Bev's working career, she was an in-home health aid who had a great love and compassion for her patients. She developed lasting relationships with them and their families.
Bev enjoyed reading, watching TV and movies. She also enjoyed the outdoors, nature and spending time with her animals.
Bev is survived by her three sons, Bob Sweeney, Sullivan, Frank Sweeney, Beaufort, and Dan Sweeney and wife Mary, Lonedell; one daughter, Angie Ratliff and husband Bill, Leslie; one brother, Steve McCulley and wife Charlene, Palm City, Fla.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her much-loved cat, Kit-Kat; her much-loved dog, Pixie-Lynn; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lela McCulley; two brothers, Carman McCulley and Les McCulley; one sister-in-law, Glenda McCulley; one granddaughter, Christina; and one great-granddaughter, Melina Weston.
Services will be private.
