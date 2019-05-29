Beverly J. Strauser, nee Plaggenburg, 72, Washington, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington surrounded by her loving family.



Beverly was born in St. Louis Dec. 22, 1946, to the late Verlin and Virginia, nee Shelley, Plaggenburg.



Beverly is survived by three daughters, Terry Wright and husband Tom, O'Fallon, Dana Eschmann and husband Terry, Foristell, and Jennifer Burke and husband Timothy Jr., Imperial; two sisters, Barbara Reese, Labadie and Brenda Hartmann and husband Lyle, Washington; eight grandchildren, Luke Kieffer, Seth Kieffer, Bethany Schuster, Brandt Schuster and wife Geipa, Brittany, Timmy, Brayden, and Kiley; two great grandchildren, Kahlan Kieffer and Grayson Schuster; two beloved nieces, Rhonda Sherman and Kelly Lang; other relatives; and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Donald Plaggenburg; one brother-in-law, Ronald Reese; and one niece, Shelly Gardener.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 29, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Washington. Memorial donations to the Immanuel Lutheran Building Fund (please make checks payable to Immanuel Lutheran Church) are appreciated.



The Strauser Family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.