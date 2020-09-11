A funeral Mass for Bill Feth, 73, Beaufort, will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon at St. Joseph Neier Church, Union.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.

Mr. Feth died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

He is survived by his sister, Jane Oehlert, Manchester; his brother, Theo Feth and wife Doris, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



