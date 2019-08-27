|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Bill Hemann, 73, Union, will be Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate conception Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a parish rosary at #;30 p.m.
Mr. Hemann died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen Hemann, Union; one son, Kevin Hemann, Florida state; three daughters, Gretchen Post, Ballwin, Jennifer Cahill and husband Mike, Leslie, and Kathy Jackson and husband Joe, Ladue; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 27, 2019