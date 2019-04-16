|
|
|
A funeral service for Bill Horner, 87, Union, will be Thursday, April 18, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Horner died Sunday, April 14, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Mark Horner and wife Genie, Union; one daughter, Dana Atkins, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More