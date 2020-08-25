A memorial service for Bill R. Verge, 81, Union, will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.

Mr. Verge died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Union.

He is survived by his wife, Nedra Verge, Union; two sons, Douglas Verge and wife Wendy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Clinton Verge and wife Tammy, Huntsville, Ala.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store