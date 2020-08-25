1/
Bill R. Verge
A memorial service for Bill R. Verge, 81, Union, will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Verge died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Union.
He is survived by his wife, Nedra Verge, Union; two sons, Douglas Verge and wife Wendy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Clinton Verge and wife Tammy, Huntsville, Ala.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
