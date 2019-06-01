Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
View Map
Billie Allen Obituary
A funeral service for Billie D. Allen, 89, Union, will be Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Allen died Thursday, May 30, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Allen and wife Louise, Villa Ridge, and Rodney Allen, Union; two daughters, Becki Hoffmann and husband George, De Soto, and Rhonda Crampton and husband Lane, Spring, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019
