A funeral service for Billie D. Allen, 89, Union, will be Monday, June 3, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Allen died Thursday, May 30, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Allen and wife Louise, Villa Ridge, and Rodney Allen, Union; two daughters, Becki Hoffmann and husband George, De Soto, and Rhonda Crampton and husband Lane, Spring, Texas; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 1, 2019
