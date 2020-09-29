1/
Billie J. Stahlman
A graveside service for Billie Jean Stahlman, nee Zenzen, 78, St. Clair, will be Friday, Oct. 2, at 12:30 p.m. at Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be private.
Mrs. Stahlman died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Mark Stahlman and wife Gail, Luebbering, Greg Stahlman and wife Angella, Rolla, and Mike Stahlman and wife Angie, Clearwater, Fla.; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
