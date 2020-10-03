Billie Jean Stahlman, nee Zenzen, 78, St. Clair, departed this life at her home, surrounded by the love of her family, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.



Billie Jean was born in Tuscumbia, Ala., Aug. 29, 1942, daughter of William Oliver Zenzen and Mildred Doris Zenzen, nee Huff. On Sept. 29, 1962, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Julius Stahlman, and three sons came to bless this union.



Billie Jean was a Christian and member of Christ Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, St. Clair. She was employed in the packing department of Mallinckrodt Chemical Company, St. Louis, for several years.



For most of her life, Billie Jean was a stay-at-home mom and made her home and family her first priority. She was a willing participant in the family motocross team and liked to help Lloyd work on the boys' bikes.



In more recent years, Billie Jean enjoyed going shopping, dressing nicely and having her hair done. She was a great cook and loved to entertain her children and grandchildren. Billie Jean was especially fond of their pet dog, Molly. What meant most to her was her time spent with the children and grandchildren. Each of them held a very special place in Billie Jean's heart, as she did in their hearts. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will never be forgotten.



Billie Jean is survived by her three sons, Mark Stahlman and wife Gail, Luebbering, Greg Stahlman and wife Angella, Rolla, and Mike Stahlman and wife Angie, Clearwater, Fla.; brother, Leroy Zenzen and wife Doris, Union; sister, Loretta Gibson and husband Willard, Marthasville; four grandchildren, Ethan Stahlman and wife Samantha, Doolittle, Cameron Stahlman, Clearwater, Fla., Sydney Stahlman, St. Louis, and Dakota Stahlman, Luebbering; two great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Stahlman, and parents, William Zenzen and Mildred C. Zenzen Trentman Hafley.



Graveside services were held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair, with the Rev. Jay Tilson officiating.



Memorials may be made to Mayo Clinic Department of Neurology Research, specializing in ataxia disorders.



The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





