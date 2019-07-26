|
A funeral Mass for Billie Poleski, nee Willoughby, 91, St. Clair, will be Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair.
Burial will be Monday at 1:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mrs. Poleski died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She is survived by three sons, Martin L. Poleski and wife Kim, Twin Oaks, Gregory L. Poleski and wife Jaime, St. Louis, and Jeffrey L. Poleski and wife Annie, Union; two daughters, Deborah Poleski, Union, and Rebecca Taggart and husband Pat, Springfield; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on July 26, 2019