Billie Poleski, 91, St. Clair, formerly of St. Ann, departed this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in St. Louis.
Billie, daughter of Carl Lee Willoughby and Anna Elizabeth Willoughby, nee Wright, was born Feb. 7, 1928, in Brumley. On March 24, 1946, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Leroy Poleski, known to all as Larry, and five children came to bless this union.
Billie was a Christian and current member of the St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. During the years she had made St. Ann her home, she was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. While living in St. Ann, Billie was employed as a lab technician for Consolidated Flavors in St. Louis. After she and Larry retired, they moved to Lake St. Clair. She enjoyed volunteering at the Agape Resale Shop and tending to her many flowers in her yard. She also enjoyed feeding the birds, square dancing and reading her Daily Word. Nothing made her happier than the time she spent with her family and many wonderful memories were created.
Billie is survived by three sons, Martin Poleski and wife Kim, Twin Oaks, Gregory Poleski and wife Jaime, St. Louis, and Jeffrey Poleski and wife Annie, Union; by two daughters, Deborah Poleski, Union, and Rebecca Taggart and husband, Pat, Springfield; by one sister, Lorene Lyle, Summerville, Tenn.; by her sister-in-law, Maxine Willoughby, Peoria, Ill.; by 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins and many friends.
Billie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Willoughby; her husband, Larry Poleski; one grandson, Jason Poleski; three brothers, Chester, Carl and Ovid Willoughby; and four sisters, Geneva Willoughby, Minnie Murray, Mildred Anselmo and Iris Vogler. Visitation was held Monday, July 29, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair. Funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Clare Catholic Church with Father Eric Kunz officiating. Interment was at 1:45 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred.
Published in The Missourian on July 31, 2019