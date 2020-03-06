Home

Billie W. Hampton Obituary
A funeral service for Billie Wade Hampton, 50, Lancaster, Calif., formerly of Robertsville, was held Friday, March 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial, with full military honors, followed in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Washington.
Visitation was Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hampton died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
He is survived by three sisters, Vicki Conway and husband Jerry, Washington, Lisa Carter, Union, and Linda Clifton and husband Terry, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 6, 2020
