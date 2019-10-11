|
|
|
A funeral service for Billy Blake, 59, St. Clair, will be Monday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date at Anaconda Community Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation will be Monday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Blake died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
He is survived by one brother, David Blake, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 11, 2019