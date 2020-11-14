1/2
Billy D. "Bill" Hawkins
1946 - 2020
Billy "Bill" Deon Hawkins, 74, Pacific, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

Bill was born March 16, 1946, in Henderson, Ky., to Herman and Juanita, nee Crabtree, Hawkins. He was united in marriage to Jan Reed, Aug. 31, 1968, in Pacific. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one brother, Buddy Hawkins, and one sister, Joyce Cole.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jan; two sons, Brian and wife Rumi Hawkins, Fenton, and Matt and wife Mandy Hawkins, Pacific; two grandchildren, Brandon and Jenna Hawkins; and one brother, Herman and wife Judy Hawkins, Dixon, Ky. He also is survived by sisters-in-law Karen Hawkins and Marcia Gabbert, and brother-in-law Steve Reed and wife Pat.

Bill was a Christian who loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Pacific Baptist Church. He also was a member of U.A.W. Local 136 and the American Legion.

Bill was a devoted family man and proud grandpa. He enjoyed sports, genealogy and spending time with his loved ones. He was always willing to drop whatever he was doing if someone was in need. He was a U.S. Army veteran with pride for his country.

A private graveside service, with full military honors, will be held Monday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific, with Pastor Stan Gibson officiating. The service may be viewed through Facebook Live. In addition, the family is requesting everyone sign the virtual guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, the Hawkins family has requested memorials be given to Zac's Challenge for Organ Donation or Best Buddies.

Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
service may be viewed through Facebook Live
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
