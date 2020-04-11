|
Billy Dewain Pewitt Sr., known to all as Bill, 86, Lonedell, departed this life Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by the love of his family.
Bill was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Salem, the son of Otto D. Pewitt and wife Lucy, nee Payne. On Feb. 17, 1953, he was united in marriage to Wilma Jean Johnson, and five children came to bless this union.
Bill was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior, and attended Virginia Mines Baptist Church, Lonedell. During his working years, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation in Fenton, retiring after over 30 years with the company. He also was a retiree of United Auto Workers Local 136 of Fenton. Bill was truly an outdoorsman at heart, and he was happiest when working and taking care of his farm. He raised cattle and hay, gardened and built all the outbuildings on his property. His favorite pastime was riding horses, and he was a past president and member of the St. Clair Saddle Club. He also enjoyed having Haflinger horses, known for pulling, and even built the wagon they pulled. He was talented at playing the guitar and singing, and encouraged his children to do the same. Listening to country and bluegrass music was another of his pastimes. Nothing made Bill happier than the time he spent with his children and grandchildren, and the memories created will be cherished by them forever.
Bill is survived by his wife, Wilma Pewitt, Lonedell; five children, Billy Dewain Pewitt Jr., known to all as Dewain, and wife Sheila, Dyersburg, Tenn., Teresa Ramsdell and husband Martin, Steve Pewitt, all of St. Clair, Kevin Pewitt and wife Jessica, Lonedell, and Kathy Aleshire and husband Kent, St. Clair; one sister, Majel Phillips and husband Bob, Springfield; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild to arrive soon; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lucy Pewitt, and two sisters, Delores Gerard and Maxine Counts.
Private graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Memorial Baptist, Virginia Mines Campus, 8255 Rye Creek Road, Lonedell, MO 63060.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 11, 2020