A funeral service for Billy Freeman, 74, Union, will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Freeman died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Freeman, nee Baumgartner; one stepson, Darren Smith and wife Starrine, Winfield; two stepdaughters, Deana Smith and husband Corey Zweifel, Washington, and Natalie Smith, Overland; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 17, 2019