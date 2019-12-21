|
Billy Freeman, 74, Union, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Billy, son of the late Wilson Freeman and wife Mary, nee Fagan, was born May 13, 1945, in Rule, Texas. Billy served in the U.S. Army, and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was united in marriage to Regina, nee Baumgartner, May 12, 2001 in Villa Ridge, and the couple made their home in Union.
Billy was employed as a truck driver, first as an over-the-road driver, then a local dump truck driver. He retired as a driver in 2011. Billy was a member of the Moose Lodge in Union. He loved to work on trucks, mowing the grass and barbecuing.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Freeman; one stepson, Darren Smith and wife Starrine, Winfield; two stepdaughters, Deana Smith and husband Corey Zweifel, Washington, and Natalie Smith, Overland; six step-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Vernon Baumgartner; one sister-in-law, Suzy Baumgartner; nieces and nephews; many other family members and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Janelle.
Visitation for Billy Freeman was held Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A funeral service followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. George Dohn officiating.
Burial followed in Union City Cemetery, Union.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to are preferred.
The Freeman family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 21, 2019