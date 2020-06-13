Billy Ray Rhodes, 93, Washington, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.



Billy, son of the late Grover Lee Rhodes and wife Erma Lucille, nee Jones, was born July 13, 1926, in Cape Girardeau. He graduated from Illmo High School. Billy was a World War II veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy, from 1943 to 1946. On Oct. 9, 1947, he married his wife Emma Magdalene Pinkston, in Fornfelt, at the now Scott City Methodist Church. Billy worked as a purchasing manager for Allied Chemical Corp. and U.S. Steel Corp., until 1986, and he was a truck weight inspector for the Illinois State Police, until he retired in May 1995. He later worked at the Cape Girardeau Lowe's Store, from September 1996 to May 1998. He was a former member of Emeth Lodge 1030 A.F. & A.M., the Moose Lodge in Cahokia, Ill., and a current member of V.F.W. Post 6407, Scott City.



Billy is survived by his two children, Keith Alan Rhodes, Washington, and David Lee Rhodes, Southlake, Texas; grandchildren, Jill Nicole Wallace, Prosper, Texas, Jamie Lee Rhodes, Joshua Robert-Ray Rhodes, both of Southlake, Texas, Jake Slade Rhodes, Washington, and Pierre Roberto Eyre, Pevely; and great-grandchildren, Jayden David Wallace and Kylee Madison Wallace.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Rhodes; parents, Grover and Erma Lucille Rhodes; and his brother, Grover Glen Rhodes.



Burial, with military honors, will be held at Lightner Cemetery Sept. 19, in Scott City.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





