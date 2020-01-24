|
A celebration of life for Bob E. Rumley Sr., 64, Gray Summit, will be Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Rumley died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Rumley, Gray Summit; one son, Bobby Rumley, Evansville, Ind.; one daughter, Meghan Rumley-Miller and husband Clayton, Gray Summit; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
