Funeral services for Bob Fawe, 66, St. Clair, will be Friday, Oct. 30, at noon at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair.
Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery, St. Clair.
Visitation also will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Mr. Fawe passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Jason Fawe and wife Kayla, Fenton; three daughters, Kathryn Perz and husband Adam, Waterford, Wis., Alison Walsh and husband Ryan, Muskego, Wis., and Twyla Kasper and husband Josh, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Published in The Missourian on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
